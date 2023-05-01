Obituary - Mrs. Sarah Alzada Donaldson Waters

Mrs. Sarah Alzada Donaldson Waters, age 104, died on Sunday, April 30th, 2023, at Meadows Park Health & Rehab in Vidalia.

Mrs. Sara was born in Bulloch County on April 12th, 1919, to the late George “Brown” Donaldson and Sarah Alzada Donaldson.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and known as a humble person.

She was a longtime member of Bible Baptist and former Sunday school teacher.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry B. Waters Sr.; and her sons, Wendell Waters and Henry Bazil Waters Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Conner of Statesboro; her grandchildren, Dwayne (Barbara) Conner, Kenny Conner, Tammie (Craig) Lanier, Mark (Sharon) Conner, Sandra Cepec, Lori (Russell) Poole, Debra (Clay) Pierson and Mark (Shera) Waters; her great-grandchildren, Ashley (Chesly) Thompson, James (Morgan) Conner, Seth Conner, Clint (Shanna Jo) Conner, Katie Grace Conner, Rheanna Lanier, Hunter Lanier, Sarah Conner, David (Ashton) Poole, Brandon Poole, Cheyenne (Zack) Rogers, Darien Waters, Shelbe Waters, Shawnee Waters, Samuel (Hollie) Cepec, Rebekah (Levi) Qualls, Robert (Abigail) Cepec, Shawn (Hannah) Cepec, David (Julianna) Leverette and Daniel (Katie) Alderman; as well as many great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Elder Craig Lanier and Seth Conner officiating. Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Clint Conner, James Conner, Seth Conner, Hunter Lanier, Darien Waters, David Poole, Brandon Poole and David Pierson.

Statesboro Herald, May 2, 2023

