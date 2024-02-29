Obituary - Mrs. Sarah Adams

Mrs. Sarah Adams entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, under the care of the Heritage Inn Nursing Home.

Sarah was born on March 13, 1930, in Claxton, Georgia, to her late parents, Alex and Aurelia Byrd.

She was joined in holy matrimony to the late Dea. Clinton Adams of Claxton, Georgia, for 47 years.

Sarah became a member of Bessenger Tabernacle Baptist Church in Register, Georgia, at an early age. Sister Adams served faithfully as church mother until her health significantly declined.

Sarah was a member of the Baptist Burial Society and lead singer of the Adams Gospel Singers. Sarah Adams loved singing.

She attended and received her diploma from Pope Junior High School in Bulloch County and retired from both The Claxton Manufacturing Company in Claxton, Georgia, and The Ogeechee Homebound Services in Statesboro, Georgia.

She leaves her memories to be cherished with her children, Faye Adams, Statesboro, Ga.; Teresa (Claude) Byrd and Kelly (Carol) Adams, both of Claxton, Ga.; Cheryl Golden and Wanda (John) Parrish, both Statesboro, Ga.; Nan (the Rev. John) McPhatter, Portal, Ga.; and Annie Louise Baldwin, Montgomery, Ala.; 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, March 1, 2024, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Little Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 327 Railroad Street, Brooklet, GA 30415, with the Rev. Paul Benton as eulogist and the Rev. John T. McPhatter, pastor. Interment will be at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 1579 Bragan Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

You may send flowers to the family through our floral store, where an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.

The celebration of life services are entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, February 29, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







