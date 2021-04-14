Obituary - Mrs. Sara C. Bingham

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Sara C. Bingham, age 71, went home to be with the Lord Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Brown’s Health and Rehabilitation Center under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice and her loving daughter.She was born in Claxton, Georgia, to the late Virgil and Juanita Moody.Mrs. Bingham worked at the Standard Charter Bank for over 20 years. In her later years, she worked for the Jersey City Medical Center and Golden Door Charter School. Mrs. Bingham also worked as a substitute teacher for the Bulloch County School System after relocating to Statesboro, Ga.Mrs. Bingham leaves her memories to be cherished by: her loving daughter and son-in-law, Angie (Herbert) Young; a grandson, Ryan H. Bingham; a goddaughter, Tameka “Tammy” Cooper; her siblings, Virgil Moody, Brewton, Ala.; Kelvin (Mary Ann) Wallace, Alex “Tony” (Shaunette) Moody, Jenise “Niecey” Clark, Aurelia "Rita" Malloy and James (Janice) Moody; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held for Mrs. Bingham Friday, April 16, 2021, from the hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.A graveside funeral service and burial for Mrs. Bingham will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Donald Chavers Jr. officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, April 15, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



