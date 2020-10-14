Obituary - Mrs. Sandra Akins Ellwood

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Sandra Akins Ellwood, age 76, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The Bulloch County native was a graduate of Statesboro High School and the Massey College of Business in Atlanta, Georgia.Sandra retired from Georgia Southern University after 27 years of distinguished service, having served as executive administrator of the Math/Computer Science Department. One of the highlights of her service at GSU was receiving the “Excellence of Merit” Award, one of the university’s highest honors for faculty and staff.Prior to employment at Georgia Southern, Sandra worked at ITT Grinnell, where she met the late H. Eugene Ellwood and married soon thereafter. The two were married until his passing in 2006. They shared 27 memory-filled years together, including annual pilgrimages with the extended family to Sandra’s favorite vacation location at Amelia Island, Fla.Among many great qualities, she was known best for her love of family, selflessness and always having an encouraging word. She was also known for having a legendary sense of humor and wit that she put on display regularly and with great effect.Her faith propelled her through life and provided guidance and comfort for everyone around her when life’s inevitable challenges presented themselves. She enjoyed a life in Christ and worshipped, sang in the choir, taught Sunday school and at one point served as the Sunday school director while a member of Register Baptist Church in Register, Ga. She loved her church and her church family.She is preceded in death by her father, Henry Erastus Akins; mother, Eva Lea Moore Akins; brothers, Edwin Parker and Henry Jasper Akins; and her sister, Eva Linda Akins Suddeth; as well as her husband, H. Eugene Ellwood.Sandra is survived by her children, Laine (Matt) Lynch of Statesboro, Jim (Kathyrn) Manley of Macon, Patrick (Stephanie) Manley of Portal, Lindi (Connor) Sullivan of Augusta. Sandra’s sister, Cynthia Akins Wycherley of Annapolis, Md.; as well as numerous grandchildren, one great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Jamie Manley, her first husband and the father of Laine, Jim and Patrick.Visitation will be held at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, Georgia, on Thursday, October 15th, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.The funeral service will be held in the chapel at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home on Friday, October 16th, at 11 a.m. with Dr. Jim Correll officiating.A private family graveside service will follow in Lower Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Register, Georgia.The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, any donations be made to the Register Baptist Church Building Fund.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 15, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



