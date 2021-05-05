Obituary - Mrs. Samantha Carol Brookins

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Samantha Carol Brookins, age 25, passed early Sunday, May 2, 2021, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Bulloch County native was a graduate of the Statesboro High School Class of 2014. She was currently employed as a correctional officer for Allendale Correctional Institute.She is preceded in death by her mother, Laura Wilkerson Nesmith.Those left to cherish her memories are: her husband, Willis Brookins, Statesboro, Ga.; her son, Israel Messiah Brookins, Statesboro, Ga.; her father, Alton (Gussie) Nesmith Jr., Salley, S.C.; brothers, Janson Wilkerson and Randy Nesmith, both of Portal, Ga.; her mother-in-law, Tina Brookins, Statesboro, Ga.; aunts and uncles, Janie (Wesley) Gay, Portal, Ga.; Wade (Cynthia) Wilkerson, Reidsville, Ga.; Jim (Monica) Wilkerson and Dean Wilkerson; a host of other relatives and friends.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.The funeral service for Mrs. Brookins will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the Statesboro Mission Outreach Ministries, Inc. with the pastor, Bishop Virgil Badie Sr., officiating. Burial will be in the Paynes Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, May 6, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



