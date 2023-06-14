Obituary - Mrs. Robyn Jackson De Vecchis

Mrs. Robyn Jackson De Vecchis, age 69, died on Monday, June 12th, 2023, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.

A graduate of Statesboro High School in 1971, Robyn then attended Georgia Southern University and graduated with honors and later her masters in 1974.

She was employed as a school teacher with Effingham County Schools as a seventh grade teacher, fifth grade teacher at Willow Hill Elementary, and later retired from Portal Middle School as a fifth grade teacher.

Robyn owned and operated JEJ Tax Specialist in Statesboro and was co-owner of Westside Gold & Pawn.

She is preceded in death by her father, John E. Jackson; her mother, Lillian T. Jackson; and three brothers, John Jackson, Michael Jackson and Wayne (Weiner) Jackson.

Robyn is survived by her husband, Glenn A. De Vecchis; two daughters and sons-in-law, Shannon Brant (Marty) and Toni Brickner (James); three grandchildren, Tyler Brant, Tanner Goode and Erika Brickner; and five great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Ricky Allen officiating. Interment will follow at Eastside Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Clemon Robinson, Ronald Murphy, Randy Lanier, Chuck Creasy, Landon Barrs and Mike Bohannon.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Bulloch County Humane Society or the American Diabetes Association.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, June 15, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



