Obituary - Mrs. Rita Everett Knaub Puckett

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mrs. Rita Everett Knaub Puckett, age 86, died on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.The Valley Falls, Kansas, native lived for most of her young adult years in Ft. Morgan, Colorado.Rita moved with her family to several cities before moving to Glendale, Arizona, for 25 years.She was an office manager for Dr. Moss in Phoenix, Ariz., an optometrist, for many years before retiring.Rita moved to Georgia in 2000.She was the most loving wife, mother, grandmother, GiGi, to all who knew her, especially her special needs son, Tom.She leaves a legacy of love for all of her extended family and was a caregiver to anyone that she met.She was an active member in the churches she attended over the years and was a member of the Trinity Baptist Church. She was also a member of the God’s Companion group (widow survivors) at Trinity Baptist Church.Mrs. Puckett was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Knaub; a son, Tom Knaub; her son-in-law, Mike Smith; and her parents, Arthur Everett and Ruth Burdick Everett.Surviving are two daughters, Laurie Smith and Samie Irvine; seven grandchildren, Joshua (April) Dent, Jeremy (Amanda) Dent, Shannon Rushing, Chris (Stacy) Smith, Lacie (Parin) Irvine, Tanner Knaub and Laurie Lies; and 17 great-grandchildren.The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church with the Rev. Joe Eason officiating.Honorary pallbearers will be members of God’s Companion group.Interment will be held in the church cemetery.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 20, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



