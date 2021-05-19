Obituary - Mrs. Reatha Mae Jones

Mrs. Reatha Mae Jones, age 78, of Portal, Ga., passed on Thursday evening, May 13, 2021, in Emmanuel County, Ga.She was a Bulloch County native and retired from the Bulloch County School System as a head custodian. She was a member of the Portal Church of God in Portal, Ga.She is survived by her children, Timothy Lee Jones of Portal, Ga.; Ruthie Mae Brown of Twin City, Ga.; and Henry (Betty) Jones of Lithonia, Ga.; sisters, Betty (Benjamin) Pinkney of Clyo, Ga.; Louise Williams of Hollywood, Florida; and Julia Childs of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Marcia Jones of Portal, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.There will be a viewing held on Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, from 11 a.m. until noon at the Portal Church of God, 309 Jones Street, Portal, GA 30450.A celebration of life service will be held graveside on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. in Lee-Hodge Cemetery, Two Chop Road, Portal, GA 30450. The Rev. Tony Harden will be the eulogist.Due to COVID-19, we will adhere to social-distancing and we are requiring that a mask be worn if you plan to attend the walk-through viewing or the graveside celebration of life service.The graveside celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, May 20, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



