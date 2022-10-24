Obituary - Mrs. Phyllis C. Wiggins

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Phyllis C. Wiggins of Statesboro died Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.The Bulloch County native was employed with the Department of Family and Children Services for 30 years and with Shanda Rushing at Southern Insurance and Annuities from 2014 until 2021 and as a greeter and funeral assistant with Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Statesboro from 2012 until 2019.Her day always started with her Lord, reading passages from her Bible and in prayer.She was kind and always encouraged others, including her husband of 47 years. He often referred to her as his ‘Barnabas’. Ever since their first date at the local fair, the two were inseparable.She loved traveling, spending time in the mountains and watching the leaves change in the fall.She was a dedicated and loving wife, sister and mother.She is survived by her husband, Dennis; children, Sandi and Matthew; sisters, Linda and Jenny; and two grandchildren.The family will receive visitors on Monday, October 24, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Chaplain Nick Spletstoser officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 25, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



