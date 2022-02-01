Obituary - Mrs. Pauline Holloway Olliff

Mrs. Pauline Holloway Olliff, 96, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2022, at Azalea Health and Rehabilitation in Metter.Mrs. Pauline was born on February 12, 1925, to Mr. A.V. and Mrs. Cassie Lanier Holloway in Metter.She graduated from Perry Business School and retired from Fulton Federal Credit Union after 15 years of service. Mrs. Pauline later worked as a manager for Grace Gardens personal care home.She dearly loved her family and her church family (Rosemary Primitive Baptist Church). She also loved cooking and helping others.Mrs. Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 50 years, Mr. Luther Olliff; and a daughter, Marcile Boyd. Also preceding Mrs. Pauline in death are two grandchildren, Paula Beasley and Scotty Boyd; a brother, Lonnie Holloway; and two sisters, Eula Mae Taylor and Minnie Lee Bishop.Mrs. Pauline is survived by a daughter, Mrs. Arlene Anderson of Reidsville; and a son, Vinson (Annette) Olliff of Statesboro; four grandchildren, Don Boyd, Lisa Boyd, Cindy Phillips, Kenneth Olliff; four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.The funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Rosemary Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Craig Lanier officiating.The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service.The pallbearers will be Danny McGowan, Randy McGowan, Adam Olliff, Ashley Olliff, Joe Newton, Don Boyd.The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that you please make donations to Rosemary Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Mr. John Newton, 4817 Highway 121, Millen, Georgia 30442.Arrangements by Wood Funeral Home.Statesboro Herald, February 1, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



