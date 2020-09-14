Obituary - Mrs. Patricia Ann “Patty” Parker Bryant

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Patricia Ann “Patty” Parker Bryant, age 64, died Saturday, September 12, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.The Waynesboro, Ga., native was a 1975 graduate of Hephzibah High School. Patty moved to Portal, Ga., in the 1980s and was a caregiver to the elderly in the community for many years.Patty was a member of Sand Hill Church of God and had attended Open Door Ministries in Metter.She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Bryant Jr.; her parents, Leonard William Parker and Daisy Ruth Stewart Parker; two sisters, Jane and JoAnn; and a brother, Larry.Surviving are a sister and brother-in-law, Maria and Marion Bates Jr. of Grovetown; a brother, Mike Parker of Hephzibah; her sisters, Janel O’Dell of Augusta and Jolee and Ephrain Edwards of Augusta; her stepchildren, Shelia Bryant and Ronnie Bryant, both of St. Christians, Mississippi; Donnie Bryant and wife, Chasity, of Sevierville, Tenn.; and Bobby Williams of Metter; a sister-in-law that was like a sister, Janice Lane of Portal; and her children, Brandi Donaldson, Travis Lane and Cody Lane, all of Portal; and her beloved dog, Bella. Many nieces and nephews also survive.The family received visitors on Monday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service followed at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Matthew Nixon Bates officiating. Interment followed in Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers were Griff Donaldson, Shelia Bryant, Travis Lane, Cody Lane, Ricky Lucas, Michael Lucas, Ronnie Bryant and Bobby Williams.Honorary pallbearers were Janice Lane and Brandi Donaldson.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society or the Statesboro-Bulloch County Humane Society, P.O. Box 581, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 15, 2020

