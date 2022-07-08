Obituary - Mrs. Omie Lee Williams Smith

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Omie Lee Williams Smith, age 91, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County traveled with her husband for 12 years throughout his military career, until he retired back to Statesboro in 1968.She worked as a waitress at Mrs. Bryant’s Kitchen until her retirement in 1979.She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Madison Williams and Dolly Gerrald Williams; her husband of 61 years, James Robert “Smitty” Smith; a son, Randy Smith; a daughter-in-law, Lynn Smith; two brothers and three sisters.Surviving are a daughter, Wanda Rushing of Statesboro; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Mary Smith of Statesboro and Danny Smith of Statesboro; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and her loving little dog, Ginger.The family will receive visitors on Monday, July 11, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church.The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church with the Rev. Tom Osborne officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons, Jordan Rushing, Dylan Rushing, Christopher Smith, Tyler Smith, Caleb Simmons and Corey Brigdon.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 9, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



