Obituary - Mrs. Myrtle Leigh Collins Kennedy

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mrs. Myrtle Leigh Collins Kennedy, age 69, died Monday at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.The Metter, Georgia, native was a graduate of Metter High School, Armstrong State College and Georgia Southern University.She was employed for many years with Savannah area hospitals and Bulloch Memorial Hospital as a registered nurse.Leigh was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Lizzie Mimbs Collins.Surviving are her husband, Hal Kennedy of Brooklet; a daughter, Shannon Elaine Anderson of Garfield; seven grandchildren, Cheyanne Cornwell, James Anderson IV, Aaron Anderson, Logan Anderson, Olivia Anderson, Benjamin Anderson, all of Garfield; and Samantha Anderson of Statesboro; and a sister, Dorothy Brierton of Tampa, Fla.The graveside services and burial will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Bulloch Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Ricky Allen officiating.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 20, 2022




