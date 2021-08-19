Obituary - Mrs. Minnie Elizabeth Nelson

Mrs. Minnie Elizabeth Nelson, age 69, died on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021, at Candler County Hospital.She was born on December 1st, 1951, in Douglas, Ga., to the late Mr. Elbert Bagley and Mrs. Mary Yawn Bagley.Minnie was raised in Waycross, but has been a resident of Statesboro for the last 50 years.Minnie enjoyed shopping, working in her garden and planting flowers, and loved traveling and spending time with the love of her life, Dennis. She was very strong in her faith and had a deep love for God and her family.Minnie was a member of Bible Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by both of her parents, as well as her two sisters and one brother.She is survived by her loving husband of over 30 years, Dennis Nelson; her two sons and daughters-in-law, Keith and Amanda Ranew and Roy and Beckie Ranew; a stepdaughter, Carla Nelson, and husband, Franklin Wormsley; her grandchildren, Rachel Barrett, Amanda Ranew, Hannah Ranew and Hunter Ranew; seven great-grandchildren, her step-grandchildren, Sheena and Cody Burnsed, Tony and Curtis Intravia; several step-great-grandchildren, her brothers, L.C. Bagley and Dewy Bagley; as well as several nieces, nephews and dear friends.The family will receive visitors on Friday, August 20th, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Lawrence Baptist Church, 1521 Jones Road, Pembroke, GA 31321, with Pastor Chris Holden officiating, assisted by the Rev. Randy Watts.Pallbearers will be Roy Ranew, Keith Ranew, L.C. Bagley, Carl Rushing, Lee Luckett and Neil Thompson.The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the Bible Baptist Church Building Fund, 889 Georgia Highway 24, Statesboro, GA 30461.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 19, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



