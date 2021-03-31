Obituary - Mrs. Maude Fail Ray

Mrs. Maude Fail Ray, 88, of Bloomingdale, Ga., died on Tuesday at home under the care of Kindred Hospice.She was born in Bulloch County and resided in Bloomingdale for the past 69 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bloomingdale. She was the co-founder of Ray’s Butcher Shop in Savannah, Ga.She was preceded in death by her husband, Julian L. Ray; 12 siblings and three grandchildren.Survivors include her children, Mary R. Hodges (David Lavern) of Pooler, JoAnn Hickman (Billy) of Statesboro, Michael L. Ray (Wanda) of Bloomingdale, Randall J. Ray (Debra) of Simpsonville; seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the First Baptist Church of Bloomingdale, P.O. Box 279, Bloomingdale, GA 31302.The graveside funeral and burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021, at Hillcrest Abbey West ,located at 1336 Dean Forest Road in Garden City.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes, West Chatham Chapel, (912) 748-2444.Statesboro Herald, April 1, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



