Obituary - Mrs. Mary Hodges Roberts

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Mary Hodges Roberts, age 70, died on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Pleasant View Nursing Center.The Screven County native lived in Effingham County for 18 years before moving to Bulloch County in 1994. She was the bakery manager at Food Lion and retired as the manager of the Publix Bakery in Savannah.She was a member of the Little Ogeechee Baptist Church.Mrs. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Marcus and Ella P. Hodges; and a brother, Tim Hodges.Surviving are her husband of 27 years, William “Bill” Roberts of Statesboro, Ga.; three daughters, Angie (Dowl) Hammock of Eden, Ga.; Debbie (Ray) Griffin of Savannah, Ga.; and Sondra (Gary) Bertrand of Geneva, Wis.; two sons, James Marcus Rahn of Marlow, Ga.; and William C. (Kathryn) C. Roberts of Charleston, S.C.; two sisters, Edith Hodges of Oliver, Ga.; and Sherry Hodges of Portal, Ga.; two brothers, Johnny (Elaine) Hodges of Sylvania, Ga.; and Jack Hodges of Waycross, Ga.; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.The graveside funeral service and burial will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church with the Rev. Vernon Edenfield officiating.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 6, 2021

