Obituary - Mrs. Mary H. Lawson Akins

Mrs. Mary H. Lawson Akins, age 84, passed away on Friday, March 1st, 2024, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.

Mary was born on September 6th, 1939, in Dublin, Ga., to the late Elmer Lawson and Mildred Sumner Lawson.

She and her husband, Harley Akins, lived in Savannah for many years, where she worked as a medical transcriptionist.

She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her husband, Harley L. Akins; a brother, Buddy Lawson; and a sister, Patricia Lawson.

She is survived by her two sons, Larry Eugene Akins and Garry K. Akins; her daughter, Mary Brenda Akins; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, her brother, Anthony Lawson; and her sister, Diane Cribb.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Statesboro Herald, March 5 , 2024

