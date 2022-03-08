Obituary - Mrs. Mary Dean West Knight

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Mary Dean West Knight, age 86, died Sunday, March, 6, 2022, at her residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.She was born in Bulloch County, where she resided all of her life.Mary was employed with the Georgia Southern University Postal Service for many years until her retirement in 2020.She was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church for over 28 years.Mary will always be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.She was preceded in death by her parents, William Oscar West and Lillie Mae Woodcock West; her husband, Doy Bobby Knight Sr.; her youngest daughter, Linda Wayne; and a brother, Billy West.Surviving are two daughters and a son-in-law, Wanda Hartsfield of Sylacauga, Alabama; and Pamela J. and Joe Williams of Statesboro; a son and daughter-in-law, Bobby and Elaine Knight of Statesboro; a sister, Barbara Beasley of Statesboro; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Archie T. and Margie West of Brooklet and Johnny and Tibby West of Portal; nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Bobby Vangiller officiating, assisted by the Rev. John Long. Interment will be in the Portal City Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Joe Robert Williams, Jason Knight, William Wayne, Derrick Knight, Shannon Sapp and Andrew Wiggins.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 8, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



