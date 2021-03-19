Obituary - Mrs. Marion Cameron Creasy

DENMARK COMMUNITY -- Mrs. Marion Cameron Creasy, age 94, died on Friday, March 19, 2021, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice surrounded by her family.A native of Evans County, she was the oldest of three girls and was a graduate of Collins High School.Mrs. Creasy married J.T. Creasy Jr. and moved to Bulloch County in 1946.She obtained her master of cosmetology degree in 1969 and was the owner and operator of Marion’s Beauty Shop until 2014. She was also employed with High Hope Center for over 19 years as a teacher’s aide.She loved crocheting, the outdoors, gardening and making her favorite recipes for chewy cakes and pecan pies faithfully for over 17 years for the Bulloch County 4-H fair booth.Mrs. Marion was the oldest member of Nevils United Methodist Church and enjoyed attending church functions and was a member of the Carol Crawford Sunday School Class.Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ruby W. Cameron; her husband, J.T. Creasy Jr.; two sisters, Shirley West and Evelyn Gordon.Surviving are her two children, Susann C. and Jerry Colson of Statesboro and Noel and Tammy T. Creasy of Nevils; three grandchildren, Lindsey (Jay) Creamer of Texas, Rebecca Creasy of Texas and Jarrod (Becca) Creasy of Nevils; four great-grandchildren, Grady Creamer, Graham Creamer, Gage Creamer and Finley Creasy; and special friends, Arletta Iler and Mary Miller.A visitation will be held on Monday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Nevils United Methodist Church. Interment will be in the church cemetery.Pallbearers will be Danny Shuman, Raymond Waters, Phil Denmark, Kevin Creasy, Scott Haddon and Estevon Navo.Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Carol Crawford Sunday School Class.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or to the Nevils United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Tessa Martin, 2000 Froonie Circle, Brooklet, GA 30415.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 20, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



