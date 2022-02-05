Obituary - Mrs. Maggie Mary "Louise" Hagins

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Maggie Mary "Louise" Hagins passed into rest Thursday, January 27, 2022, at her daughter's residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.She was a Bulloch County native and the daughter of the late Sam and Martha McBride. She was a homemaker.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ray Hagins Sr.; a son, Freddie Hagins; daughters, Aundra Roberson and Frellie Dockery; three brothers, three sisters and four grandchildren.Louise was a very loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend.She leaves memories to be cherished by her life partner, Mike Smith, Portal, Ga.; daughters, Grace Wilkerson, Brenda Hagins, Sandra Cross, Bertha Wilkerson and Shontae Hagins, all of Portal, Ga.; sons, Charles (Mamie) Hagins Jr., Elmore (Bernice) Hagins and Johnny (Minnie) Hagins, all of Portal and Statesboro, Ga.; her bonus children, Daisy and Henry Dukes of Millen, Ga.; and Alice Taylor of Augusta, Ga.; her godchildren, Linda Herrington and Pastor Donald Chavers Jr.; two sisters-in-law, Eliza Hagins and Judy McCray; two brothers-in-law, Mike (Trina) Hagins and Roosevelt Hagins; 35 grandchildren, 111 great-grandchildren and 79 great-great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.The funeral service for Mrs. Hagins will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the Pine Grove Holiness Church with Elder Emory Hagins officiating. Burial will be in the Parrish Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines. Masks are required.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, February 5, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



