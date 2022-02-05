Obituary - Mrs. Maggie Mary "Louise" Hagins

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Maggie Mary "Louise" Hagins passed into rest Thursday, January 27, 2022, at her daughter's residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.
She was a Bulloch County native and the daughter of the late Sam and Martha McBride. She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ray Hagins Sr.; a son, Freddie Hagins; daughters, Aundra Roberson and Frellie Dockery; three brothers, three sisters and four grandchildren.
Louise was a very loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend.
She leaves memories to be cherished by her life partner, Mike Smith, Portal, Ga.; daughters, Grace Wilkerson, Brenda Hagins, Sandra Cross, Bertha Wilkerson and Shontae Hagins, all of Portal, Ga.; sons, Charles (Mamie) Hagins Jr., Elmore (Bernice) Hagins and Johnny (Minnie) Hagins, all of Portal and Statesboro, Ga.; her bonus children, Daisy and Henry Dukes of Millen, Ga.; and Alice Taylor of Augusta, Ga.; her godchildren, Linda Herrington and Pastor Donald Chavers Jr.; two sisters-in-law, Eliza Hagins and Judy McCray; two brothers-in-law, Mike (Trina) Hagins and Roosevelt Hagins; 35 grandchildren, 111 great-grandchildren and 79 great-great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.
The funeral service for Mrs. Hagins will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the Pine Grove Holiness Church with Elder Emory Hagins officiating. Burial will be in the Parrish Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines. Masks are required.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, February 5, 2022
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
She was a Bulloch County native and the daughter of the late Sam and Martha McBride. She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ray Hagins Sr.; a son, Freddie Hagins; daughters, Aundra Roberson and Frellie Dockery; three brothers, three sisters and four grandchildren.
Louise was a very loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend.
She leaves memories to be cherished by her life partner, Mike Smith, Portal, Ga.; daughters, Grace Wilkerson, Brenda Hagins, Sandra Cross, Bertha Wilkerson and Shontae Hagins, all of Portal, Ga.; sons, Charles (Mamie) Hagins Jr., Elmore (Bernice) Hagins and Johnny (Minnie) Hagins, all of Portal and Statesboro, Ga.; her bonus children, Daisy and Henry Dukes of Millen, Ga.; and Alice Taylor of Augusta, Ga.; her godchildren, Linda Herrington and Pastor Donald Chavers Jr.; two sisters-in-law, Eliza Hagins and Judy McCray; two brothers-in-law, Mike (Trina) Hagins and Roosevelt Hagins; 35 grandchildren, 111 great-grandchildren and 79 great-great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.
The funeral service for Mrs. Hagins will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the Pine Grove Holiness Church with Elder Emory Hagins officiating. Burial will be in the Parrish Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines. Masks are required.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, February 5, 2022
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.