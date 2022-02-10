Obituary - Mrs. Lula Jean Cowart Spampinato

Mrs. Lula Jean Cowart Spampinato passed away on February 9, 2022, at East Central Georgia Regional Medical Center with family by her side.Jean was born on February 24, 1935, in Tattnall County to Vander and Mattie Beasley Cowart.She lived for many years in Bloomingdale and retired from Gulfstream after working more than 20 years before moving to Statesboro.Jean was a member of Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, where she participated in the Faith Bible Study Class and loved to sing in the Sounds of Grace Choir.She loved people and also enjoyed volunteering and singing at several area nursing homes. Playing golf and playing cards with friends was another favorite pastime.Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Angelo Spampinato.Jean’s greatest love was her family and she leaves behind her son, Vernon Gene Coleman of Glennville; daughters, Dottie (Dennis) Wallace of Faulkville and Stella (Ricky) Myrick of Ellabell; stepsons, Jeffry (Connie) Spampinato and Steven Spampinato; two sisters, Vivian Wilson and Dana Brown; brother, Burley (Phyliss) Beasley; sister-in-law, Sue Cowart; grandchildren, Skeeter Coleman, Quentin Wallace, Amber Myrick, Ricky Myrick Jr.; and a host of other grandchildren and great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.A private family service will be held at a later date.Statesboro Herald, February 12, 2022

