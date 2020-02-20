Obituary - Mrs. Lucy Smith Campbell

Mrs. Lucy Smith Campbell, age 66, passed away on February 17th, 2020, at her home in Brownsboro, Ala.Mrs. Campbell was born in Statesboro, Ga., on November 5th, 1953, to the late Mr. Hubert Smith and Mrs. Jacqueline Jackson Smith. She attended the University of Georgia and earned a master's degree in education, graduating in 1976.She worked as a school teacher for several years and later a homemaker when she and her husband, Monty, began raising a family.Mrs. Campbell was active in her church as a Sunday school teacher and volunteer in the church preschool.She is survived by her husband, Monty Campbell of Brownsboro, Ala.; her two sons, Scott Campbell (Crystal) and Matthew Campbell (Tiffany); one grandson, Kason Campbell; her brother, Dr. Randy Smith of Statesboro; and her sister, Cindy Smith of Statesboro. Many other extended family members also survive.The family will hold a private memorial service.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Obituary provided by Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro.Statesboro Herald, February 22, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.