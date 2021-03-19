Obituary - Mrs. Loretta Mae "Rita" Wiggins

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Loretta Mae "Rita" Wiggins, age 86, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at her residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice care and surrounded by her family.Rita was born in St. Marys, Georgia, October 22, 1934, but resided in Savannah, Ga., for most of her childhood and young adult life. She moved to Statesboro, Ga., with her husband and children in 1968 to be near her family.She worked at Blackstone for many years, in addition to being a housewife and caretaker.She loved cooking Sunday dinner for her family and was known for her Southern hospitality. She enjoyed crocheting, visiting with her friends and family and never met a stranger.She was a member of Statesboro Bible Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents, Harley and Bertha Smith; her husband, William C. Wiggins; her brothers, Herman and Charles Smith; her sister and brother-in-law, Faye and Wallace Wiggins.Surviving are her children, Dennis (Phyllis) Wiggins, Richard (Pamela) Wiggins, Christopher (Teresa) Wiggins and Suzette Fitzgerald, sister-in-law, Barbara Smith Altman; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.The family will receive visitors on Sunday, March 21, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The graveside service and burial will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Chaplain Greg Ely officiating.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Humane Society of Statesboro and Bulloch County at www.statesborohumane.org/; St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 20, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



