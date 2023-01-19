Obituary - Mrs. Linda Ruffin Saxton Ferrell

Mrs. Linda Ruffin Saxton Ferrell, age 63, passed peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.She was a Screven County native and a 1978 graduate of Screven County High School.She was a member of Parker Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Rocky Ford, Ga.Linda was employed with Walmart, Belk, Cooper Tools and Briggs & Stratton, where she worked for several years.In her leisure time, Linda enjoyed reading her Bible, listening to gospel music and spending quality time with her children and grandchildren. They were her world and greatest treasure.Her life, legacy and memory will be lived on by her husband, Earnest Ferrell, Augusta, Ga.; four loving children, Brian (Teresa) Saxton, Statesboro, Ga.; Brenton Saxton, Virginia; William Corey Saxton, Rocky Ford, Ga.; and Shatai Saxton, Sylvania, Ga.; her loving parents, Robert and Elizabeth Ruffin, Rocky Ford, Ga.; two loving sisters, Marilyn (James) Hilton, Statesboro, Ga.; and Betty Carol Wiley, Dallas, Texas; four brothers, Willie Hue (Dee) Ruffin, Lawrenceville, Ga.; Robert (Edaritha Eason) Ruffin Jr., Frank (Jen) Ruffin and Kenneth (Yolanda) Ruffin Sr., all of Rocky Ford, Ga.; five loving grandchildren, Na’Varyah Cooper, Zayden Cooper, A'mere Saxton, Jaylen Williams and Cameron Saxton; two longtime friends, Apostle Beulah Budgett and Min. Runnette Lewis; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Parker Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 5314 Scarboro Highway, Rocky Ford, GA 30455.A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Agape Worship Center, 810 West Grady Street, Statesboro, GA 30458 with Pastor Donald Chavers, pastor/eulogist.Linda will lie in state from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.Interment will be at Friendship Memorial Cemetery, 1184 Friendship Road, Sylvania, GA 30467.We will adhere to CDC guidelines.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Celebration of life services have been entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, January 19, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



