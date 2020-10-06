Obituary - Mrs. Linda H. Boykin

SYLVANIA, Ga. -- Mrs. Linda H. Boykin, age 84, died Monday, October 5, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.She was born July 2, 1936, in Hiltonia, Ga., to the late Ralph Waldo Hagan and the late Connie Elise Scott Hagan.Her life will be celebrated and memory cherished by her children, family and friends.Mrs. Boykin was a member of Newington United Methodist Church. She was a gifted singer and sang in choirs in many local churches.Survivors include her daughters, Susan Boykin Powell, and her husband, Jeffrey, of Mooresville, N.C.; and Leanne Boykin Peed of Sylvania, Ga.; and son, John Michael Boykin Sr., and his wife, Jeanne, of Sylvania; her grandchildren, Dr. Laurel Boykin Powell, Hannah Eugenia Powell, Rachel Amelia Powell, John Michael Boykin Jr. and his wife, Ashley, and their daughter, Palmer Kate Boykin; and Lane Matthew Boykin. Mrs. Boykin is survived by her brother, Dr. Daniel V. Hagan, and his wife, Miriam, of Statesboro, Ga.; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Moore Hagan of Smyrna, Ga.; a niece, Alesia Cox, and her husband, Jimmy, and their daughter, Melanie; nephews, James Mark Hagan, the Rev. Dr. Daniel Scott Hagan, and his wife, Julie; and the Rev. Kirk Carruth Hagan, and his wife, Robin.Mrs. Boykin was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Boykin.Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, there will be no visitation.A private family graveside service and burial will be Saturday, October 10, 2020, in Screven County Memorial Cemetery led by the Rev. Dr. Scott Hagan of Statesboro, GA and the Rev. Kirk Hagan of Warner Robins, GA.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Newington UMC Memorial Fund, P.0. Box 236, Newington, Georgia 30446.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 7, 2020

