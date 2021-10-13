Obituary - Mrs. Lillie W. Holloway Lawrence

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Lillie W. Holloway Lawrence, age 81, departed this life Friday morning, October 8, 2021, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.The lifelong native of Portal, Georgia, was the daughter of the late Jessie and Wilma Parrish Holloway.She received her formal education in the Bulloch County School System, where she attended the Willow Hill and the William James High schools.At an early age, she accepted Christ as her Savior and became a member of the Johnson Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Portal, Georgia. She served as a faithful member of the Deaconess Board, Kitchen Committee, Pastor’s Aide and many other auxiliaries.Mrs. Lawrence was a retired employee of the Bulloch County Board of Education, where she retired after 27 years of service as a food service technician at Julia P. Bryant Elementary School.She enjoyed preparing family dinners, sewing, singing, gardening and being around people.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Eulee Holloway Womack, Frances Lucille Holloway Washington and Willie C. Holloway.Her legacy of love will always be remembered by: her husband of 64 years, Ozell Lawrence, Portal, Ga.; devoted children, Joyce (Anthony) Simmons, Statesboro, Ga.; Rozell (Jacquelyn) Lawrence, Portal, Ga.; Jessie (Margie) Lawrence, Jerry (Cindy) Lawrence, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Connie Lawrence, Portal, Ga.; adoptive sons and their children, Ellis (Denise) Strobridge, Swainsboro, Ga.; and Troy Polk, Millen, Ga.She also leaves to cherish her memoires: special and caring siblings, Yvonne (Jerry) Ellison, Fort Valley, Ga.; Charlene Harrison, Statesboro, Ga.; Peggy Williams, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Jessie (Sarah) Holloway, Portal, Ga.; her heartbeats: her grandchildren, Tamala (Marc) Peacock, Brandon, Fla.; Brantley (Ja’Meria) Simmons, Atlanta, Ga.; Ricardo Strickland, Tre’Von Lawrence, RahShelle Lawrence, Rozlyn Lawrence, all of Statesboro, Ga.; Brandon (Kearra) Lawrence, Stone Mountain, Ga.; Nikkita (Patrick) Barnes, Alivia (Jermaille) Lloyd, Jaumal Walker, all of Statesboro, Ga.; Dominique Carrington, Baltimore, Md.; Victoria (Johnnie) Williams, Odenton, Md.; and Kayla Mullins, Statesboro, Ga.; 20 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, Louise Mosley, Portal, Ga.; Thelma (Ulysses) Grant, Statesboro, Ga.; Mae Della (Robert) Tomes, Wallford, Md.; Earlene (Gary) Jackson, Oxon Hill, Md.; Ruby Dell Thomas, Austin Texas; Annie Pearl Busby, Linda Harden and Yvonne Harden, all of Statesboro, Ga.; Johnny J. Harden, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; Larry (Sandra) Harden, Pompano Beach, Fla.; Donnell (Patricia) Harden, Portal, Ga.; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Mrs. Lawrence will be held Friday, October 15, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.A graveside funeral service and burial will be held for Mrs. Lillie W. Lawrence 11 a.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the Johnson Grove Missionary Baptist Church with the pastor, the Rev. Maurice Hill, officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines. Masks are required at the funeral home and services.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, October 14, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



