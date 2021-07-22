Obituary - Mrs. Laura H. Mikell

Mrs. Laura H. Mikell, age 97, passed away on Wednesday evening, July 21st, 2021, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.She was born on November 18th, 1923, in Uvalda, Ga., to the late Mr. B.F. Hart and Mrs. Laura Barkley Hart.Mrs. Mikell graduated from Brewton Parker College as well as Georgia Teachers College before pursuing her career as an educator. She taught primarily in the Bulloch County School System for over 39 years, 31 of those years at Stilson Elementary.She loved animals, especially dogs, and loved children.She enjoyed her last years at Southern Manor and was one of their longest residents.Mrs. Mikell was a recipient of a Deen Day Smith Award and member of Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Emitt Mikell; her sister, Jo Griggs; her brother, Horace Hart; her son-in-law, Terry McKanna; as well as her nine half brothers and sisters.Mrs. Mikell is survived by her daughter, Jo McKanna; her son and daughter-in-law, Ben and Mary Mikell; her four grandchildren, Misty McKanna, Heath (Cassandra) Mikell, Brandy Mikell and Jared (Sarah) Mikell; three great-grandchildren, Caroline, Reed and Regan; as well as many nieces and nephews.The family gives special thanks to the nurses and staff at Southern Manor as well as Ogeechee Area Hospice for their wonderful care.The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Elder Randy Waters officiating. A private interment will be at Eastside Cemetery.Honorary pallbearers will be the residents and staff of Southern Manor as well as the Ladies Fellowship Class of Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to one of the following: Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, 4 South Zetterower Avenue, Statesboro, GA 30458; Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or to the Humane Society of Statesboro and Bulloch County at http://www.statesborohumane.org/.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 22, 2021

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.