Obituary - Mrs. Judy Carswell Finch

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Judy Carswell Finch, age 66, died Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.The Bonifay, Florida, native moved with her family to Statesboro as a young girl. She graduated from Statesboro High School in 1973.Following high school, she attended cosmetology school and worked at Webb’s Nic Nac Grill. She later began working with Statesboro Gold Kist for over five years. She was then a homemaker and farmer for many years. She began working as a school bus driver with the Bulloch County Board of Education from 2003 until retiring due to her health in 2020.Judy was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Lex Carswell.Surviving are her husband, Roy Finch of Portal; a daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Travis Lane of Statesboro; a son and daughter-in-law, Travis and Jenny Ivey of Brooklet; two stepdaughters, Ronda Brown of Portal and Reesy Finch of Rocky Ford; 10 grandchildren, Brandon Wyley, Cole Ivey, Adriene Lane, Gabe Lane, Tyson Joiner, Tyler Joiner, Gus Brown, Rory Thompson, Elaina Gail Thompson and Matt Dylan Thompson. Several great-grandchildren also survive.The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Ronnie Ellis, Andy Rice, Les Spence, Craig Hendrix, Brian Barnard and Tracy Joiner.Honorary pallbearers will be Bulloch County school bus drivers.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 24, 2021

