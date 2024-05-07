Obituary - Mrs. Judith Ann "Judy" Duran

Mrs. Judith Ann "Judy" Duran, 74, of Pooler, Ga., passed away on Friday, May 3, 2024, at PruittHealth Seaside surrounded by her family.

Judy was born in Dublin, Ga., and had lived in Pooler for a number of years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jay Edward Duran; her parents, Quinton and Runelle Wilkes Maddox; and a son-in-law, Donnie Wegmann.

She retired from the State of Georgia and attended The Church at Godley Station.

She enjoyed spending time with her beloved dog, Puck; camping, especially at Clark’s Hill; and spending time outdoors, but most of all, spending time with her family.

She will be missed.

Survivors include her children, Julie Mizell (Paul), Jennifer Wegmann and Joshua Duran (Heather); grandchildren, Abigail Lamb (Taylor), Rachel Finch (Hunter), Spencer Wegmann, Joshua Austin Duran, Logan Chase Duran, Henleigh English, and Landon Walker; great-grandchildren, Carter Ann Lamb and Robert Paul Lamb; and her sister, Jan Trammell.

The memorial service to honor Judy’s life will be on Friday, May 10, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. in the chapel of the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, West Chatham Chapel, located at 901 West Highway 80, in Pooler, GA; (912) 748-2444.





Statesboro Herald, May 8, 2024

