Obituary - Mrs. JoeAnn Mumford

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. JoeAnn Mumford, the daughter of the late Ruby DeLoach and George Brack, was born May 10, 1943, in Bulloch County, Georgia.She received her formal education in the Bulloch County School System.Mrs. Mumford was a former employee of Model Laundry, now Andrews Klean Korner, for many years and later she was employed with Phil Hodges as a caregiver.JoeAnn loved to sing and shared her voice of song at many churches. She was a member of the Tri County Choir, under the direction of Mr. Alton West.She was a member of The Original First African Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir.Mrs. Mumford departed this earthly life March 9, 2022, at the Tattnall Health Care Center, Reidsville, Georgia.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Norman Mumford; a daughter, Sandra Brack Engles; a son, Anthony Mumford; siblings, Jerry DeLoach and Teressia A. DeLoach.She leaves to cherish her memories: her sisters, Cafene (Josue) Santiago and Martha Miller, both of Statesboro, Ga.; Deloris (Thomas) Martin, Portal, Ga.; an aunt, Genester Pittman, Statesboro, Ga.; four grandchildren, Quatena (JaQuillis) William, Clifton Keith Engles II and Mark A. Mumford, Alma, Ga.; Markayla Mumford, Ft. Stewart, Ga.; special nieces, Tunisha Brooks, Loya Santiago Luke and Murdice Ellis, both of Statesboro, Ga.; a host of other relatives and friends.A celebration of life service for Mrs. JoeAnn Mumford will be held 6 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc. with Elder Donald Chavers Jr. officiating.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, March 17, 2022




