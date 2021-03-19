Obituary - Mrs. Jewel Edith Stewart Waters Akins

ARCOLA COMMUNITY -- Mrs. Jewel Edith Stewart Waters Akins, age 91, died Thursday evening at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.The Bulloch County native was a graduate of Portal High School. She was the daughter of the late Johnny and Flossie Motes Stewart of Hopeulikit, Georgia.She was preceded in death by her first husband, Bruce Allen Waters, who was the father of her four oldest children. He was killed in a tragic auto accident in 1959, when the youngest was just 3 days old.In 1962, she married Joe Akins and they made their home in the Arcola Community of Bulloch County and together they had one child.Joe preceded her in death in 1987.She was a member of Upper Black Creek Primitive Baptist Church.She was also preceded in death by her brothers, J.T. Stewart, Inman Stewart, Talmadge Stewart; and her sisters, Alberta Williams and Gladys Williams.Surviving are her children and their spouses, Wanda Sue Waters, Dianne Smith, Kenny Waters (Lisa), all of the Arcola Community; Kathy Waters (Steve) of Nevils and Missy A. Shuman (Bruce) of Springfield; sisters-in-law, Pat Stewart of Hopeulikit and Sara Waters of the Middleground Community. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.The graveside service and burial will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at Upper Black Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Scott Waters and Elder Dean Robbins officiating.The family will receive visitors following the service.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 20, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



