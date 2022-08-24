Obituary - Mrs. Jerelene Lockhart Hills-Washington

Mrs. Jerelene Lockhart Hills-Washington, age 87, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.She was a Bulloch County native and retired from Homebound Services.She was a member of Hodges Grove Baptist Church and also a member of The Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 113, Full Gospel Choir and a member of the Mother Board.She is survived by her children, Nellie Lockhart of Sanford, Fla.; Burnitta (Wayne) Oglesby of Register, Ga.; Alma Hills, Leoma Hills, Joseph Hills, all of Statesboro, Ga.; and Jeffery Hills of Nevils, Ga.; children she raised as her own, Arthur Hills and Archie Hills of Fort Pierce, Fla.; Annie Hills and Leroy Hills of Statesboro, Ga.; and Ellean Stanley of Claxton, Ga.; sister, Josephine (Aaron) Cone of Brooklet, Ga.; brothers, Doy Lockhart of Sanata Maria, Calif.; and John Lockhart of Brooklet, Ga.; sisters-in-law, Eloise Lockhart and Paula Lockhart of Brooklet, Ga.; three honorary great-grandchildren, Raegan Sherrod, Khloe Franklin and Journee Franklin, all of Statesboro, Ga.; special person that she called son, Fredrick Marshall of Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Hodges Grove Baptist Church, 841 Miller Street Extension, Statesboro, GA, with the pastor, the Rev. Dr. John Harmon, as eulogist.Jerelene will lie in state at the church from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.Interment will be held in the Eastside Cemetery, 1502 Northside Drive.We will adhere to CDC guidelines.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.The celebration of life services have been entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, August 25, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



