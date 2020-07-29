Obituary - Mrs. Jeanette Wilkerson

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Jeanette Wilkerson, age 76, passed into rest Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Robert and Eurie Belcher Canty Sr. She received her formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County and was a graduate of the William James High School class of 1962.She attended Swainsboro Area Vocational Technical School, graduating as a certified nurse aide assistant. Mrs. Wilkerson was a former employee of Brown Nursing Home. She was a member of the Statesboro Mission Outreach Ministries Inc.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Willie Earl Wilkerson; a sister, Madie Y. Alston; one brother-in-law, Fred Ruffin; and grandson, Bobby Jackson Jr.She leaves to cherish her memories: a dedicated daughter, Kateina Wilkerson, and soon to be son-in-law, Steven Benjamin, of Elizabeth City, N.C.; two loving sons, Bobby R. Jackson Sr. and Daron Canty Sr., all of Statesboro; five siblings, Robert (Geneva) Canty Jr. of Statesboro, Ga.; William (Frances) Canty of Cincinnati, Ohio; Marion (Susie) Canty of Oakland, Calif.; Sherby Jean Ruffin of Rocky Ford, Ga.; Roy (Carolyn) Canty of Statesboro, Ga.; a brother-in-law, Jessie Alston Sr.; eight grandchildren, Jasheena Jackson, Mar’Keisha Jackson, Daron Canty Jr., Jaydon Wilkerson, Weldon Raymond, TaJae Lewis, Alassias Brown and Dijahnah Brown and five great-grandchildren, Tytionna Davis, JaTony Davis, King Raymond, LaSkyiah Davis and A’zori Lewis; and host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday evening from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hill's Mortuary, Inc.The funeral service for Mrs. Wilkerson will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Statesboro Mission Outreach Ministries, Inc., with Bishop Virgil Badie officiating. All social distancing practices will be followed. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, July 30, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



