Obituary - Mrs. Janet Louise Fields Davis

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Janet Louise Fields Davis, age 87, died Friday morning at her residence under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.The native and lifelong resident of Portal, Georgia, was a homemaker. Her greatest joy was her family. She loved her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and cleaning.Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Trudy Fields; her husband, Sid Davis; and a daughter, Connie Bryant.Surviving are her children, Stevie and Lisa Davis of Portal, Carl and Christianna Davis of Stilson, Charles and Wanda Davis of Portal, Linda Davis of Evans and Janice and Randy Rowye of Portal; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; a step-grandchild, a sister, Minnie Lee Harrell of Cairo; and a brother, Jimmy Fields of Seattle, Washington.The family will receive visitors on Monday from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Mike Oglesby officiating. Interment will be in Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Portal.Pallbearers will be Stevie Davis, Carl Davis, Brian Davis, Kevin Davis, Johnathan T. Davis and Allen Durden.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 10, 2021

