Obituary - Mrs. Janet Anderson Owens

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Janet Anderson Owens, age 81, died on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a Southeast Bulloch High School graduate and worked for the Statesboro Telephone Company for 40 years. Mrs. Jan was a great cook and was especially known for her lady fingers.She was preceded in death by her parents, James L. and Oreta J. Anderson; and her brother, MC Anderson.Surviving is her son and daughter-in-law, Leslie "Les" and Lisa Owens of Statesboro, Ga.; a granddaughter and her husband, Janet Marie and Joseph Youmans of Statesboro; and a son, James Cuyler Owens of Norfolk, Va.; two grandchildren, Blakely Youmans and Salor Youmans, all of Statesboro; a sister-in-law, Jan Anderson Eason of Statesboro. Two nieces, Angela Anderson and Andrea Anderson also survive.A visitation will be held on Monday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Elder Tom Akins officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Phillip Wilson, Kevin Olliff, Christopher Bryant and Ben Bryant.Statesboro Herald, October 6, 2020




