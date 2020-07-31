Obituary - Mrs. Jane Harwell Salter

Mrs. Jane Harwell Salter, age 94, of Thomaston, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at her daughter's residence in Statesboro, Georgia.Mrs. Salter was born on March 10, 1926, in Telfair County to the late James F. Harwell and the late Alpha Chapman Harwell. She was a graduate of Emory University.Mrs. Salter, retired after 30 years as a school teacher, was a member of the Retired Teachers Association and was a member of Thomaston First United Methodist Church.She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Paul Bethel Salter; and her sister, Frances Rackley.Survivors include her daughter, Mary (Forrest) Boyer of Statesboro; son, Paul Bethel Salter Jr. of Decatur; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.The graveside service will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Crystal Hill Cemetery.Coggins Funeral Home in Thomaston, Georgia, will be in charge of funeral arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 1, 2020

