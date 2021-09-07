Obituary - Mrs. Isabell Myers Wilkerson

MILLEN, Ga. -- Mrs. Isabell Myers Wilkerson, age 63, died on Monday, September 6, 2021, at Augusta University Medical Center.The Statesboro native had lived for most of her life in Jenkins County. She worked DRN Sons Farming for many years. She loved spending time with her family and friends and especially her grandchildren.Surviving is her husband of 45 years, Bobby Wilkerson Sr. of Millen, Ga.; two sons, Bobby (Joy) Wilkerson Jr. of Twin City, Ga.; and Thomas F. Wilkerson of Tacoma, Wash.; four grandchildren, Joseph Wilkerson, Druanna Wilkerson, Zoey Womack and Dusty Quick; one great-grandchild, Laren Wilkerson; two sisters, Lela Bunch of Statesboro and Billie (Wayne) Jackson of Statesboro; one brother, Charles Myers of Statesboro.A visitation will be held on Thursday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, followed by a graveside funeral service and burial at 2:30 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Ben Newton, John Douglas Newton, Jimmy Myers and Mike Mills.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 7, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



