Obituary - Mrs. Ida Clark

Mrs. Ida Clark, age 65, of Pembroke, Ga., passed away on Friday morning, July 8, 2022, at her residence after an extended illness.She was a Bryan County native and a 1974 graduate of Bryan County High School.Mrs. Ida retired as a food service specialist supervisor from the Fort Stewart NCO Academy.She was a faithful member of St. John A.M.E. Church.She is survived by her husband, Warren G. Clark Sr. of Pembroke, Ga.; son, Frankie J. (Carmelita) Clark of Fairfax, Va.; sisters, Robbie Mae (Bill) Bing, Linda (Leroy) Martin, both of Pembroke, Ga.; Willie Sue Fowler of Atlanta, Ga.; Sheree (Willie) Thompson, Susie Murray and Brenda (Arnold) Thompson, all of Philadelphia, Pa.; brothers, Gregory Natson and Donnie Natson, both of Philadelphia, Pa.; and Garry Murchison of South Carolina; and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Pembroke Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. John A.M.E. Church, 251 Benton Street, Pembroke, GA with the Rev. Deanna Benjamin as eulogist.




