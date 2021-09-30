Obituary - Mrs. Gloria Jean Gaston

PALM BAY, Fla. -- Mrs. Gloria Jean Gaston passed from this life on Thursday, September 16, 2021, in Palm Beach, Florida.She was born to the late Harry and Daisy Lovett in Screven County, Georgia. Her family relocated to Metter, Georgia, where she received her formal education.Upon reaching adulthood, she worked as a head chef for many years at Pulaski Nursing Home.Afterwards, Gloria met and married her late husband, Sgt. Frank Gaston, and moved to Melbourne, Florida, where they spent the later years of her life.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by siblings, Claudia Mae Spencer and Alton Lovett.Gloria leaves behind to cherish her memories: her children, Anthony Grant, Palm Bay, Fla.; Cora Grant, Metter, Ga.; Brad (Mary) Grant, Statesboro, Ga.; and Shawn Gaston, Melbourne, Fla.; siblings, Carrie Bryant, Sylvania, Ga.; Pearlie Mae (Johnny) Nelson, Palm Bay, Fla.; Catherine Lovett, Metter, Ga.; Robbie Lovett, Metter, Ga.; and Donald Lovett, Palm Bay, Fla.; 15 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, several aunts, a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Mrs. Gloria Jean Gaston will be held Friday 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.The funeral service for Mrs. Gloria Jean Gaston will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc. with the Rev. Robert Marshall officiating. Burial will be in the Scarboro Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing guidelines will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, September 30, 2021

