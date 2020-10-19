Obituary - Mrs. Gertrude Wilson Mock Thompson

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Gertrude Wilson Mock Thompson, age 81, died Monday at Azalea Health and Rehab in Metter.The Sylvania, Georgia, native lived in Portal most of her life. She was employed with Metter Manufacturing for several years, Willow Hill Elementary and Portal High School lunchroom, Uncle Shug's in Statesboro and as a sorter for Goodwill Industries for over 10 years.Mrs. Thompson was of the Baptist faith.She was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Annie Mae Wilson; her first husband, Malcolm Lee Mock; her second husband, Allen Thompson; a son, Eddie Mock; a daughter, Irmogene Mock; and two brothers, Larry Wilson and W.L. Wilson.Surviving are three daughters and a son-in-law, Brenda Mock Calhoun of Portal, Betty Mock Waters of Metter and Mona Lisa Mock Finch and Wesley Finch of Statesboro; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Mamie Clifton of Millen and Judy and Roger Davis of Portal; nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Roy Jarriel officiating. Interment will be in the Portal City Cemetery.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Azalea Health and Rehab's Patient Activity Fund, 300 Cedar Street, Metter, Georgia 30439.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 20, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



