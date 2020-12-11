Obituary - Mrs. Gertrude Henderson Oglesby

Mrs. Gertrude Henderson Oglesby, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.She was educated in the Bulloch County public school system. She was a Statesboro native and a faithful member of Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church in Statesboro, Ga. She retired from Western Sizzlin after 40 years.She is preceded in death by her husband, Perry Oglesby; her son, Terry Oglesby; five of her sisters, Annie Loise Hardy Wiggins, Laverta Bivens, Annie Mae Best, Martha Hardy and Maebell Melvin.She is survived by her children, Luvirn Oglesby, Kerry J. Oglesby, Susie Mae Oglesby-Brown, John Douglas Oglesby, Lillie Mae Oglesby, Kenny J. Oglesby, Gary Lee (the late Charlene Law-Grant) Grant, Karen Grant Smith and Penny L. Oglesby, all of Statesboro, Ga.; one sister, Mary (Frank Jr.) Walker, Hollywood, Fla.; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.A graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Mount Zion A.M.E. Church, Georgia Highway 24, Statesboro, GA 30461. The Rev. Dr. John Harmon will be the eulogist. The Rev. Craig R. Tremble will be presiding.*As a recommendation by the CDC due to COVID-19, we will adhere to social-distancing and we are requiring that a mask be worn if you plan to attend the viewing or the graveside service.*For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.Final rites have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.Statesboro Herald, December 12, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



