Obituary - Mrs. Geraldine Baldwin Tremble

Mrs. Geraldine Baldwin Tremble, age 57, of Statesboro, Ga., passed peacefully on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Ga., after an extended illness.She was a 1982 graduate of Statesboro High School. She graduated from Southeast Technical College in Americus, Ga., with an associate's degree in business.She was a Bulloch County native and retired from Farmers & Merchants Bank after 25 dedicated years as a head teller supervisor.She joined the Hodges Grove Missionary Baptist Church at an early age and was a member of the Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where she served proudly as the first lady.She is survived by her devoted husband, the Rev. Harry James Tremble Jr. of Statesboro, Ga.; sons, Joshua Tremble and Jacob Tremble, both of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Minister Mattie Harris, Gloria (Tony) Wallace, Minister Christine (Joe) Humphries, all of Statesboro, Ga.; brothers, Paul (Annie) Baldwin of Ft. Myers, Fla.; Bill Baldwin, George Bush Baldwin, both of Statesboro, GA.; and Wiley (Patricia) Baldwin of Swainsboro, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.Family will receive friends on Friday, February 04, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, February 05, 2022, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Statesboro, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458. Interment will be at Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 7829 Georgia Highway 24, Statesboro, GA 30461.We will adhere to CDC guidelines.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, February 3, 2022




