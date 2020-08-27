Obituary - Mrs. Geneva Minerva White

Mrs. Geneva Minerva White, 79, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, August 20, 2020.She was the third of nine children born to the late John Emory and Katherine Riggs Zeigler on June 11, 1941, in Brooklet, Georgia.She married the late Theodore G. White Jr. in 1964 and remained a widow until her death.Genny’s memories will live on in the hearts and minds of those left to cherish her memory: beloved sisters, Jessie Zeigler Carter (Elton), Bettye Jean Doster; sister-in-law, Judy Raymond Zeigler; beloved nieces and nephews, Chantal Z. Black (Jayson), Adam Emory Zeigler (Brittany) and Fred Westley Zeigler (Tonya), Latasha C. Hopkins (Frederick), Stacey White, Charlie White Jr. (LaQuaya), Cushman Doster (Kizzy); and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews and many devoted and loving cousins and lifelong friends, Captain Andrew “Jack” Zeigler, Erselyn Simmons, Loretha Love Bessent, Laura Jean Travick, Glennera, Eugene and Mildred Faye Martin, Glayvera Richmond, Bernita Winfrey, Shirlene Lemons, Patricia Baldwin and Esther Bolten.Her funeral will be Monday, August 31, at 1 p.m. at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, GA.Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com to access the livestream.Statesboro Herald, August 29, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



