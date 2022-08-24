Obituary - Mrs. Genetha Williams Nunnally

Mrs. Genetha Williams Nunnally, age 102, of Statesboro, Ga., answered the Master’s call to eternal rest on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her residence.She was a Screven County native, but resided in Bulloch County for many years.She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Oliver Nunnally Sr., after 84 years.Genetha attended the public school system of Screven County.She retired as a seamstress from the former Cari Classics of Statesboro, Ga.She was a dedicated member of the Springhead United Methodist Church of Sylvania, Ga., where she served as the mother of the church, worship leader and president of the Senior Choir.She was also a member of the Eastern Star of Statesboro, Ga.She was a loving and positive person, even at the age of 102 years old.She is survived by her children, Barbara (Ernest) Lee and Oliver (Mary Linda) Nunnally Jr., both of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Ella Love of Miami, Fla.; Sara Henderson of Statesboro, Ga.; and Beverly Cato of Hartford, Ala.; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.The funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Springhead United Methodist Church, 107 Springhead Road, Sylvania, GA, with the Rev. William Reaves as eulogist. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens, U.S. Highway 80.There will be no viewing at the funeral home or the church.We will adhere to CDC guidelines.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.The celebration of life services have been entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, August 25, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



