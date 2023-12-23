Obituary – Mrs. Gail Heath Deal

Statesboro, Ga. – Mrs. Gail Heath Deal, age 80, died Saturday, December 23, 2023, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.

The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County attended Statesboro schools. Gail married Billy Deal in 1961, and the two made their home in the Westside community of Bulloch County. She was employed from 1990 until 1998 with Roses Department Store, Piggly Wiggly Grocery Store and Food Lion Grocery Store. She then was a homemaker and stay at home mother.

Gail was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Billy; two sons, Tracy Lamar Deal and William Brian Deal; three sisters, Brenda Motes, Billie Jean Lott and Barbara Wilson; and a grandson, Jeb Crosby.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Melissa Deal of Statesboro; daughter-in-law, Lisa Deal of Statesboro; five grandchildren, Jamie Deal, Will Deal and Chelsea Deal, Mitch Crosby and Lori Lee and husband Wally; six great-grandchildren, Landon Crosby, Braiden Crosby, Logan Lee, Mailyn Deal, Lennon Deal, Cooper Deal and a brother-in-law, Tim Wilson of Vidalia.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday December 27, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

Interment will be in the Brannen Family Cemetery on Westside Road.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, December 23, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.