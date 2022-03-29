Obituary - Mrs. Frances McCormick Alexander Bismillah

Mrs. Frances McCormick Alexander Bismillah, age 76, of Savannah, Ga., passed peacefully on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Candler Hospital in Savannah, Ga.She was a Bulloch County native, but resided in Chatham County for many years. She resided in Jersey City, N.J., before moving to Savannah, Ga.She was a 1964 graduate of William James High School of Statesboro, Ga.She retired from Savannah/Hilton International as head of security from 1993 until 2005. She was self-employed as a seamstress.She is survived by husband, Abdul Sabur Bismillah of Savannah, Ga.; children, Linus Roland (Leigh) Alexander of Phoenix, Ariz.; Mita A. Hunter of Statesboro, Ga.; and David Bastone Alexander of Savannah, Ga.; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Inc.A celebration of life service will be held graveside on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at noon at Mount Zion A.M.E. Church Cemetery, 10728 Georgia Highway 24, Statesboro, GA 30461 with Minister Daryl Anderson as eulogist.We will adhere to CDC guidelines if you plan to attend the viewing and celebration of life service.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, March 29, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



