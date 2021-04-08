Obituary - Mrs. Frances Lucille Owens Robbins

STATESBORO, Ga./METTER, Ga. -- Mrs. Frances Lucille Owens Robbins, age 76, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Landmark Hospital in Savannah, Georgia.The Alabama native moved to Sylvania, Georgia, in 1969, where she was employed as a bus driver with the Screven County Board of Education and worked with the Head Start program in Hiltonia for many years until her retirement.She moved to Statesboro in 2012 and to Metter in 2020.She was of the Baptist faith.Mrs. Robbins was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Thomas Edward Robbins; and a son, Timothy Stevens.Surviving are her three sons, Kenneth Stevens of Metter, David Stevens of Statesboro and John Stevens of Screven County; 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.The graveside service and burial will be Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Bulloch Memorial Gardens in Statesboro.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 10, 2021

