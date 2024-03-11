Obituary - Mrs. Floye “Tibby” Bunch West

Mrs. Floye “Tibby” Bunch West, 79, of Portal, Georgia, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2024, at her residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice and her family.

She was born on August 21, 1944, in Screven County, Georgia.

She graduated from Portal High School in 1962 and married the love of her life, John Darvie West, on June 29th, 1963. They were married for 60 years!

Tibby worked various jobs in her lifetime, which consisted of: Root Beer Drive In, Rockwell, JP Stevenson, the original Holiday Inn on Main Street, and the Hampton Inn, all located in Statesboro, Georgia. She was also a waitress for approximately 30 years and worked on the family farm.

Tibby is predeceased by two brothers, Jake Parker and James Franklin (Buck) Bunch.

Tibby is survived by her husband, John Darvie West of Portal, Georgia; and three children. Their firstborn was a son, John Clinton West (Kimberly), born on November 17, 1964. Second born was a daughter, Wendy Mia Jenkins (Tracey), born on May 20, 1969; and the third born was a daughter, Autumn Amanda Horton (David), born on October 13, 1984.

She is also survived by seven grandchildren, John Clayton, Ashton, Misty, Evan, Kaleb, Leah and Kaden; and seven great-grandchildren, Joshua Caimen, John Chayton, Charleigh, Ava, Jace, Adalynn and Cade. She is survived by a sister, Kathleen Bunch (Roland); and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be John Clayton West, Joshua Codie May, Evan Franklin Jenkins, Kaden Daniel Horton, Joshua Caimen May and John Chayton West.

Visitation was held Monday, March 11, 2024, at Joiner-Anderson Funeral home from 6–8 p.m.

The funeral service will be on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Thomas Hendrix and the Rev. John Long officiating.

Following the service, burial will take place at Oak Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Portal, Georgia.

Pallbearers are John Clayton West, Joshua Codie May, Evan Franklin Jenkins, Kaden Daniel Horton, Joshua Caimen May and John Chayton West.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, March 12, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







