Obituary - Mrs. Fannie Frances Dean Faircloth

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Fannie Frances Dean Faircloth, age 105, died Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family and under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.She was born and raised in Portal, Georgia. As a young woman during World War II, she moved to Savannah and worked as a welder for the shipyard. She later returned to Portal and worked for several years with Union Camp and Braswell Foods. Fannie moved to Statesboro in 2004.She was known for her love of fishing and cooking, especially the large family meals every Sunday, feeding 20 or more people.She was a very independent person and had lived alone in her home until becoming ill four weeks ago.Mrs. Faircloth was a member of the Aaron Worship Center in Portal, where she initiated the program, "Offerings for Christ's Birthday."She was preceded in death by her parents, Malachi and Mary Alma Dean; her husband, Cole Faircloth; two stepsons, CB Faircloth and John Paul Faircloth; a grandson, Wayne Bowen; a step-granddaughter, Jeanie Faircloth; and a step-grandson, Chuck Faircloth.The family would like to thank Regency SouthernCare Hospice for the love and care they provided, especially Jan, Mary and Sara.Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Julian Bowen of Statesboro; a son and daughter-in-law, Sammy and Lynn Goodman of Brooklet; nine grandchildren, Annette and Bobby Edenfield, Tracy and David Edwards, April and Kevin Nicklay, Mark and Angela Goodman, Alton Goodman, Todd and Jennifer Ray, Brad and Jennifer Goodman, Liz Faircloth and Susie Wall; 20 great-grandchildren, 15 great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews that were like her own children.The family will receive visitors on Saturday, February 20, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will follow the visitation in the chapel at 2 p.m. with her granddaughter, Annette Edenfield, officiating, assisted by the Rev. Lelon Jeffers. Interment will be in Pleasant Hill Methodist Church Cemetery in Portal.Pallbearers will be Taylor Edenfield, Trey Edenfield, Tyler Henry, Alton Goodman, Mark Goodman and Jack Henry.
Statesboro Herald, February 18, 2021




