Obituary - Mrs. Exilee Nunnally

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Exilee Nunnally passed into rest Saturday, August 15, 2020, at her residence.She was born October 31, 1931, in Jenkins County, Georgia, to the late John Henry Jackson and the late Vallie Fowler Jackson.Mrs. Nunnally was a graduate of the Willow Hill School, Portal, Georgia. She became a member of the Thomas Grove Missionary Baptist Church early in her adult life, where she served as a Willing Worker, a Sunday school secretary and sang in the Senior Gospel Choir. She also directed the Junior Choir for several years. Mrs. Exilee Nunnally earned the recognition of church matriarch of the Thomas Grove Missionary Baptist Church.She was active with the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion and was a member of the Tripolettes Social Club.Mrs. Nunnally was married to the late Quincy Nunnally Sr. for 44 years. To this union, seven children were born, with four sons preceding her in death.Mrs. Nunnally leaves to cherish her memory: three daughters, Patricia Nunnally Davison of Stone Mountain, Ga.; Sherie Gail McGee (Michael) of Byron, Ga.; and Angela Denise Nunnally (Chuck) of Statesboro, Ga.; one daughter-in-law, Barbara Ann Nunnally of Westboro, Mass.; grandchildren, Katonya, Charlette, Derek, Koury, Quincy III, Danielle, Michael Jr., Rafael, Briana and Jaime; 14 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A private graveside funeral service and burial for Mrs. Nunnally will be held in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Mary Odom Lee officiating.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, August 18, 2020




